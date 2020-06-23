Miley Cyrus Hasn't Smoked Weed in 6 Months

Image : via Getty

Famous weed lover Miley Cyrus is a weed lover no more—she’s been sober for the last six months.

Advertisement

Cyrus told Variety that she initially quit weed to prepare for a big vocal chord surgery back in November, but decided to keep going post-surgery to reassess her relationship with weed. “One of my favorite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy.’ That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then,” Cyrus said, referring to a 2009 interview she gave while working the straight-edge Disney Channel circuit. “It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft.”

She also mentioned that she’s been digging into her family’s history of addiction and mental health struggles, which rightfully made her even more interested in taking a break from substances. Anyway, Cyrus would like you to know that while she might not smoke weed on stage anymore, she’s still Fun Miley, just a tad better rested :

It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,.” It’s like, “ honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.” The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.

Advertisement

I have also recently discovered that a good night’s sleep is more fun than real fun, so, Miley, I got you . [Variety, Us Weekly]

T.I.’s teenaged daughter Deyjah has some thoughts re: her father’s extremely creepy and gross public comments about her hymen. On a recent episode of T.I. & Tiny’s Friends and Family Hustle, she told her grandmother she wasn’t ready to reach out to her dad (who she already unfollowed on social media.)

“I’m a little embarrassed. I’m just trying to hide from the world a little,” she told her grandmother, adding that she was still “trying to figure out how I feel specifically.” She also told producers that she wished her dad would reach out to her, and also that people were doing “stupid stuff” like putting her face on olive oil, “like, v irginal.” She also got some creepy comments from adult men, even though she is a TEEN .

T.I. did apologize this week, according to Complex:

“I apologize to Deyjah. You know I love you. You know I’ve always gone above and beyond to do everything and anything possible to make you happy and keep you protected. However, I must now acknowledge the fact that you’ve now become a young lady,” he continued. “I understand that. Some lessons are harder than others, but the important thing is— make sure you get the lesson.”

Advertisement

I hope he got it!!! [Bossip, Complex]

