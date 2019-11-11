T.I.'s Daughter Unfollowed Her Creepy Father on Instagram

T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah Harris, has rather understandably unfollowed her father on Instagram after his hideous comments about her hymen! Here’s a rule of thumb I’m proposing: No one who discusses your hymen on a podcast deserves your follow. I feel this is very reasonable.



E! reports that while Harris hasn’t addressed T.I.’s comments herself (I wouldn’t either?!), she has liked a series of tweets that called his hymen-obsession “disgusting,” “possessive” and “controlling.” Which it is, of course.

In case you missed it, T.I. recently disclosed in an interview that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter on trips to the doctor to have her hymen inspected, insisting they share their findings with him. “I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain’t no problem,’” he said. Fuck that! [E! Online]

