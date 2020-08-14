Miley Cyrus First Went 'All the Way With a Dude' With Liam Hemsworth

Image : Eric Voake ( Getty Images )

Dare I say, it is a beautiful Friday morning. The sun is shining, the pernicious humidity has vanished, and somewhere in the bowels of this hideous country, Miley Cyrus appeared on a podcast that is ostensibly about sex to talk about sex in the way only Miley can :)



Advertisement

Cyrus was a guest on Call Her Daddy, likely in promotion for her new single, and shared intimate details about her sex life and sexuality, as is custom for both the podcast and Cyrus. It seems she lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth, the man whom she ultimately married and then divorced, but lied about the fact that he was her first so she “didn’t seem like a loser.” Further along in the interview, Cyrus also reveals that the first time she ever “hooked up” with anyone, it was two girls. Thank you for sharing, Miley!



Since I have a personal policy that prevents me from engaging with Call Her Daddy, I don’t know what else Miley said, and honestly, I’m tired, so I’m fine to live in ignorance. (A cursory Google informs me that she has confirmed her split from Cody Simpson) However, the People writeup of Cyrus’s appearance also surfaced a quote from the singer about her sexuality from a 2016 interview with Variety that I had not seen before and feel compelled to share now, in case you haven’t, either:

“My first relationship in my life was with a chick. I grew up in a very religious Southern family. Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, ‘Oh—that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not,’” she explained.

Advertisement

Glad she’s figured it out for herself . [People]

Megan Thee Stallion is on the cover of W Magazine ’s Music issue, and in a cover story written by Jezebel’s Clover Thee Hope, she shares a possibility for how artists could perform for their fans: parking lot performances, so that her fans can witness the marvel of her knees from the safety of their own cars:



“I feel like right now, you just cannot forget to be happy,” Megan said, growing fidgety in front of her laptop. “It’s all this bad going on. You just really have to remember, What did I like to do? What makes me smile? Dancing really makes me smile, and I know dancing makes a lot of people happy. That’s my outlet. That’s the way I express myself. Whatever you want to do to stay positive, do that.”

Good attitude! Also, there’s an appealing dirtbag quality to a concert in a parking lot that I find inspiring. Part of Megan Thee Stallion’s appeal is her accessibility and the fact that, even though her star is on the rise, if we were allowed to meet in person , she’d still drive the boat. A parking lot concert where the people inside their own cars (not the driver, please) can drive the boat themselves? We love to see it! [W]

Here’s Britney Spears’s response to The Fat Jewish calling her out for having and wearing too many peasant midriff tops...?

Advertisement

Why does he care about her peasant midriff tops? Some variety might be nice, I guess, but if my abs looked like that after two children, I, too, would be making videos with a strange hostage vibe in my palatial home and putting them on Instagram for all to see. [Instagram]

Advertisement