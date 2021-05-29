Miles Teller Says He 'Never Met' the Guy Who Allegedly Punched Him Over Unpaid Work

I usually love a good he said, he said (you know, like mediating two gays ahead of me in line for the bathroom as they try to figure out which one of them lost their bottle of diluted acid at the rave), but this one’s stressful as hell!
An unnamed man allegedly punched Miles Teller in the face as he was using the restroom at a Hawaiian restaurant on Wednesday, TMZ reports. But maybe it was two men? That’s what the actor later said, according to Page Six.
But wait, the details get ever more conflicting!
The guy who’s reported to have punched Teller claims that the actor owes him $60,000 for work he did on Teller’s 2019 wedding in Hawaii, while Teller says he “never met them before in my life.”
I’m not sure what happened, but what I can tell you is that Michael? I saw Daniel drop a roughed-up bottle of Poland Spring in the corner by the dark room, so I think you should try over there.
- Do you miss Destiny’s Child? Michelle Williams doesn’t! Not because of any drama or anything, she just hated how early she had to get up every morning back then. [Us Weekly]
- Rina Sawayama’s gonna be in the next John Wick! [Pink News]
- And in This Fuckin’ Guy Again news, Future wrote some barely-coded verses about ex Lori Harvey and her new guy, Michael B. Jordan. [Bossip]
- Kelly Clarkson got Ellen DeGeneres’ old time slot! [Bossip]
- Katy Perry’s daughter has precisely one (1) tooth. [Hollywood Life]
- Speaking of which, I still think it’s funny (weird, not ha ha) that tabloids like Hollywood Life will print a photo of Perry and Orlando Bloom with their daughter, Daisy Dove, but blur said baby girl’s face. It’s like they’re admitting that publishing pics of celebrity kids without their consent is gross while also trying to signal that they’re somehow doing it ethically, which they’re obviously not?? Hmmmm..... Sticks in my craw.....
- Anyway, Ed Sheeran has a daughter??????? [Hollywood Life]
- Ohhhhhh myyyyyyy goddddd this is NOT the plot of the Emma Stone Cruella movie.....
