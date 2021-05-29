Miles Teller Says He 'Never Met' the Guy Who Allegedly Punched Him Over Unpaid Work

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

An unnamed man allegedly punched Miles Teller in the face as he was using the restroom at a Hawaiian restaurant on Wednesday , TMZ reports. But maybe it was two men? That’s what the actor later said, according to Page Six.

But wait, the details get ever more conflicting!

The guy who’s reported to have punched Teller claims that the actor owes him $60,000 for work he did on Teller’s 2019 wedding in Hawaii, while Teller says he “never met them before in my life.”

