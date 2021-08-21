You know how Jeopardy! finally figured out who was going to replace the late, great Alex Trebek as host of the long-running syndicated game show? Well, never mind because no it didn’t.



Mike Richards, the Jeopardy! producer who was named as one of the series’ co-hosts last week alongside Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, announced on Friday that he was stepping down “effective immediately,” ABC News reports. Why? I mean, there’s the sex discrimination claims from when he was producing The Price Is Right; his history of saying really fucked -up shit about women, fat people, homeless people, the entire nation of Haiti ... The list, unfortunately, goes on.

Who will replace Richards? Unclear at press time! ABC News says the network’s search is back on. M aybe they’ll go with frequent Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton like they probably should’ve done in the first place?

“Happy Friday, y’all!” Burton tweeted shortly after Richards’ announcement, per Deadline.