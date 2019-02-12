Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June 2017 after urging her boyfriend to take his own life via text message in 2014, is finally going to jail.



On Monday, a Taunton, Massachusetts judge ordered Carter to begin serving her sentence after the state’s supreme court denied her appeal last week, CNN reports. According to ABC, she was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail and will serve 15 months—the rest will be suspended.

In July 2014, Carter’s boyfriend Conrad Roy III died by suicide—he sat inside his Ford F-250 truck in Fairhaven, Massachusetts and inhaled carbon monoxide. Prior to his death, Carter sent Roy a few text messages urging him to “get back in” the vehicle.

According to CNN, Eric S. Goldman the Roy family’s attorney, said in a statement, “The Roy family is glad to have this aspect of the case over.” They plan on establishing an suicide prevention organization in their son’s name.

Carter’s lawyers have filed an emergency motion requesting an extension so they may appeal the conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.