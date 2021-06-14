Meryl Streep Says Playing Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada Was Actually Kind of Depressing

Image : MJ Kim ( Getty Images )

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt participated in Entertainment Weekly’s oral history about the making of Devil Wears Prada, now 15 years old . It was enlightening, and a little bit sad!

Advertisement

The most surprising admission in this retrospective, which I highly suggest everyone go read, comes courtesy of Streep herself. According to the Tinseltown legend, she’d attempted to M ethod- act her way through the film, and said that in doing so she often imbued Anna Wintour- looka like Miranda Priestly’s personality traits into her interactions with her cast members— specifically Blunt and Hathaway. Here’s the exchange:



BLUNT: Meryl is so gregarious and fun as hell, in some ways it wasn’t the most fun for her having to remove herself. It wasn’t like she was unapproachable; You could go up to her and say, “Oh my God, the funniest thing just happened,” and she’d listen, but I don’t know if it was the most fun for her to be on set being that way. STREEP: It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, “Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!” That’s the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!

There’s also a bit where Adrian Grenier admits that Nate, Andy’s bad boyfriend in the movie, was indeed a bad boyfriend.

GRENIER: When that whole thing [about Nate being the “real villain” of the film] first came out, I couldn’t get my head around it. I didn’t understand it. Perhaps it was because I wasn’t mature as a man, just as Nate probably could’ve used a little growing up. I was just as immature as him at the time, so I couldn’t see his shortcomings, but, after taking time to reflect and much deliberation online, I can realize the truth in that perspective. Nate hadn’t grown up, but Andy had.... she needed more out of life, and she was achieving it. He couldn’t support her like she needed because he was a fragile, wounded boy…. on behalf of all the Nates out there: Come on! Step it up!



Congratulations on his emotional growth since that downright absurd interview Grenier gave a few years back... on what was it? Entourage? Feminism? Climate change? I can’t remember anymore.

Oh, I’d like to leave everyone with this troubling quote from Streep.



This is the first movie [where] men have come up to me and said, “I know how you felt; I have a company, and nobody understands me. It’s really hard.” It’s the hardest thing in the world for a man to feel his way through to the protagonist of the film if it’s a woman.



Advertisement

I have no idea what to make of it! Good luck.

Christiane Amanpour revealed on CNN Monday that she had “successful” surgery to remove her ovarian cancer after she was diagnosed with it.

Advertisement

Amanpour added:



I am now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis. I’m also fortunate to have health insurance through work, and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by of course, the brilliant NHS.”

Advertisement

She also said her hope is to “urge women to educate themselves on the disease,” wrapping up her brief intermission with: “So, that’s my news. Now, let’s get to the news.”

Christine Quinn says her hair is “looking like a CVS receipt .” Sure!

Advertisement

Beyoncé shared a rather straightforward birthday message to her twins on beyonce.com.



Advertisement

Screenshot : beyonce.com