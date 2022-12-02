Mel B continued to be my favorite Spice Girl on Thursday, appearing on the U.K.’s The Big Narstie Show to casually toss out a list of famous assholes, including herself . When host Mo Gilligan asked her to identify the “biggest dickhead” she’d ever met, the singer had names locked and loaded—starting with none other than notedly unpleasant restaurant patron James Corden.

“So, there’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me,” B said. It seems a couple of these—likely fellow Spice Girl Halliwell and herself—were jokes. Halliwell, she said, can just be “really fucking annoying.”

But the Corden shade appeared to be dead serious. “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” Mel said. “ We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Advertisement

For the many Jezebel readers who are diehard Corden fans (sarcasm!) and are in disbelief, mind you, Mel B appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden not so long ago in 2016. Based on her Thursday comments to Gilligan, it sure sounds like she saw some things.

And Corden doesn’t exactly have a pristine rap sheet when it comes to his treatment of non-famous people. The “comedian” spent much of October very publicly feuding with Keith McNally, owner of the fancy New York City restaurant Balthazar, who called Corden “a tiny Cretin of a man” and “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago” in an Instagram post . This resulted in McNally briefly banning Corden from his restaurant.

At the time, McNally told Page Six that he’ d been “reluctant” to publicly call out Corden, but made the decision to do so “out of loyalty to restaurant servers everywhere.” And if we’re to believe Mel B—personally, I do!!—it sure sounds like Corden isn’t exactly a charmer to production crew, either.

Corden did eventually apologize to McNally, but he has yet to address Mel B’s comments. In any case, the late night host’s self-constructed image as an everyday “nice guy” has been under pretty serious scrutiny for years, from his very public anti-Asian jokes to rumors that he moves “overweight” studio audience members to the back. A big dickhead, indeed!