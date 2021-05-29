Meghan Would Never! Kate Middleton FLAUNTS Covid Shot Amidst Global Vaccine Shortage

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

OK, first of all: This headline is a joke! The covid vaccine is good, and I’m glad to see anyone get theirs. It’s just that I saw this photo opp of Kate Middleton receiving her first dose on Saturday, per Us Weekly, and began to imagine how the British press might have covered the story in some alternate universe where they reported on the Duchess of Cambridge as psychotically ungenerously as they’ve tended to cover Meghan Markle. Here are some other places my mind went:

Eat Shit, Peasants! ! Kate Middleton Snags Coveted Covid Shot As 25 Million

Those Your Besties?? Kate Middleton Posts Vaccine Snap on Social Media Platform BELOVED by White Supremacists

How Could She?! 23 Ways Kate Middleton’s Vaccine Selfie Stomps on Diana’s Memory According to Body Language Expert

Where’s your mind going? Post your most deranged fake headlines in the comments below, perhaps.