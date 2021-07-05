Meghan McCain's Former Co-hosts on The View Didn't Seem to Like Her Very Much

Photo : Cindy Ord / Stringer ( Getty Images )

For those of you who may have missed the truly glorious news, Meghan McCain is leaving The View— and unsurprisingly , none of her co- hosts will miss her! Page Six reports that by the end of her time on the daytime talk show, John McCain’s daughter had become so insufferable that none of the other women on the show could stand her. What a shocking and unexpected revelation!!



“Everyone was at their wits’ end — even Whoopi, and she’s the chill est of them all. Whoopi is never going to advocate for anyone to get fired. She’s not about that, but she was very clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan,” a source told Page Six.

Multiple sources told Page Six that McCain’s co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, and Joy Behar had all told ABC management that they didn’t want to work with her anymore. “It happened as soon as [new ABC News president] Kim [Godwin] came in,” claims one source. “ It was right after Joy and Meghan’s huge [on-air] blow up [in May] where the network called an emergency meeting. They told new management, ‘We don’t want to work with her anymore.’”

Welp. You can’t really be more clear than that.

“ There have been so many well-documented issues, and [Meghan] has not made a good impression on new management,” the source adde d.

Meghan McCain not making a good impression on someone???????? I, for one, am STUNNED, STARTLED, BEWILDERED, FLABBERGASTED to hear that a woman whose main qualification to be on television is “my daddy was a senator” couldn’t win over her boss with her utter lack of charm. Once she’s no longer spewing utter nonsense on our televisions every week , I personally hope that none of us have to think about Meghan McCain again for a very long time.

According to other sources, McCain reportedly “ has been wanting to leave for a long time.” Well, d on’t let the door hit you on the way out! [Page Six]

Everyone’s least favorite celebrity couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reportedly tied the knot on Saturday in a ceremony at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, Page Six reports . The couple, who got engaged in October of last year, reportedly married in a chapel that sources say Shelton had built on his property specifically for the purposes of marrying Stefani. Good luck to America’s Worst Couple as they begin the journey of marriage and undoubtedly continue to irritate and baffle the rest of us! [Page Six]

