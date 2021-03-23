Meghan McCain Is Sorry She Has Only Just Realized That Words Can Be Racist

Image : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

Fresh off what might have been her first-ever round of good press for saying something both correct and mildly amusing, Meghan McCain has returned to her personal status quo—making headlines for being both wrong and hypocritical. Today’s installment of “What Thing Did Megs Not Understand But Talk About Like She Did?” features Meghan apologizing for saying that it was fine to call coronavirus the “China virus ,” as she’s only just this second learned that racism can actually come in the form of words.



After Meghan tweeted “STOP ASIAN HATE” last week, ostensibly in protest of the growing instances of anti-Asian violence in America culminating in the murders of six Asian-American women at an Atlanta spa and not because she hopes to put an end to Asian people hating things, talk show host John Oliver was quick to point out that Meghan has decidedly changed her tune from this time last year. Per the Los Angeles Times:

“Pointing to a clip from a March 2020 episode of “The View,” in which McCain said she had no problem with then-President Trump referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus,” the British comedian said McCain’s post was “a fine sentiment to throw up on Twitter after the fact. But there has to be an understanding that saying, ‘I don’t have a problem with calling it the China virus’ is very much giving space for that hate to grow,” Oliver added.”

Either because a high profile comedian drew public attention to her hypocrisy or because Meghan has at long last discovered that words mean things, she is now sorry that she said liberals “PC-labeling” coronavirus by pointing out the president’s racism was a bad thing:

“I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community,” she wrote in a message shared on Twitter. “There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

“Any” is doing a lot of work here, perhaps acting a wet blanket apology to put out any potential little fires in the making over other ignorant shit she said last year about Asian-Americans and coronavirus. But she is on to something. Perhaps one master tweet that simply reads “I apologize for any past comments” that she issues every morning at 9 a.m. could save us all a lot of time in covering the gaping, yet shallow breadth of Meghan McCain’s seemingly compulsive inanity.