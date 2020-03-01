Meghan Markle Is Going to the Met Gala

Image : via Getty

I am fully in for the Markles’ (yes, that’s how I will be referring to them, henceforth) pivot from British celebrity to (North) American celebrity, as is the true spirit of the American Revol ut ion. Not only is Meghan Markle reportedly trying to get back into acting, she’ll be making an appearance at the Met Gala this year. Whoever gets to share an illicit bathroom cigarette with her is extremely lucky!

Page Six reports that the Gala, which takes place this year on May 4, will be Markle’s first “official” outing after the “official” start of so-called Megxit—apparently, she and Prince Harry are royals until April 1. Markle will attend the Gala with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, for whom she guest-edited September’s issue.

“The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of show business,” a source told the Sun. “ Naturally, Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together.”

Apparently, if the tabs are to be believed, this is part of Markle’s effort to present herself as an identity independent not just from the royal family, but from Prince Harry. Considering Markle was an actor with her own career prior to wifing up with a royal, it makes sense that she’d want to make her way back into the industry. “Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood,” the source said.

I’m sure this will turn into a big to-do across the pond, since nothing Markle does, says, or wears wins her any favors with an overbearing and kind of racist British media. But I am personally pleased to see Markle break free from the seemingly stupid constraints of royal life, and I am even more pleased that she’ll be donning a “glamorous androgynous” look for the event, whose theme this year is Virginia Woolfe’s gender-bending Orlando.