Meghan Markle pushed out a royal baby maybe fifteen minutes ago and yet she’s already having a more productive summer, workwise, than me, a person who has no baby but many hours to binge-watch Veronica Mars.

Indeed, Markle will guest-edit the September issue of British Vogue, according to social media posts both from the magazine and the official Twitter account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Markle will not be on the issue’s cover—the Guardian reports that she felt it would be “boastful”—but she did get a bunch of other people on the cover, including Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and Yara Shahidi:

Markle’s been working on the issue for the last seven months—a really impressive endeavor, since she’s been dealing with a newborn for almost three, though this is someone who has managed to remember like 57 different ways to curtsy—and even interviewed both Michelle Obama and Dr. Jane Goodall in the process.

“Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring,” Markle said in a @SussexRoyal Instagram post. “To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created.”

The September issue of British Vogue is a big deal (it has the most advertisers and usually the cover with the most star power) and Markle is its first guest editor. She follows in some big footsteps—Beyoncé had creative control over the cover of American Vogue’s September 2018 issue, and obviously that turned out quite well, so.