Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trade Canadian Vistas for Los Angeles Strip Malls

Image : Getty Images

Canada is nice, but Disney CEO Bob Iger is not in Canada, nor is the sprawling infrastructure of Hollywood’s voiceover studios. There’s also a lack of sun in Canada, and hot pavement, and strip mall parking lots. And while I don’t currently have the data to back this up, I believe you’re statistically less likely to get almost ran over by businessmen running their Audis through red lights in Canada. Considering this, there’s clearly only one place for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to truly call home!



People reports that the couple “love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A.” There, she has her mother Doria Ragland, her celebrity friends like Janina Gavankar and Abigail Spencer, as well as all those jobs Prince Harry pitched to Bob Iger back at the Lion King premiere.

Advertisement

What’s perplexing, however, is the claim that Vancouver Island, where the two are currently shacked up, “reflects” the “easygoing aesthetic of Los Angeles.” Says one source: “They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.” I’m sure this is all true, but believe me, you will never find as much fresh water, open space, or clean air in Los Angeles. (Perhaps unless you are rich, which the two are. That usually solves such things!) [People]

With a new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looming, Brandi Glanville has dedicated her spare time to stirring up as much drama as possible, both on and off the show. Can’t blame her for it, though, because one probably gets bored of podcasting all day!

Hollywood Life reports that in a since deleted tweet, Brandi made reference to castmate and accused lover Denise Richards call for help on this season’s tagline: “Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!? And no… I did not quit 💎.” A few days later, Glanville allegedly tweeted: “For anyone wanting ‘tagline’ help this could work, ‘I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat pussy.’” Good one, Glanville!

The rumors that Richards quit started, of course, because reports in the Daily Mail back in January claimed she had stopped filming the show entirely after a “passionate, months-long affair” with Glanville. Reps for Richards denied this, while Glanville announced she’d take a lie detector test to prove it.

Advertisement

What’s also important to remember is that final edits are definitely being made for the first half of the season, which means that storylines are being hammered out by producers. Concurrently, fringe castmates like Glanville are trying to secure a spot in the back half of the season, which is usually being filmed while the first few episodes premiere. It’s also a time when cast members who thought they were official Housewives could easily be relegated to lesser roles, a la Vicki Gunvalson in her final season of RHOC. So all things considered, I’m sure the drama has worked out quite nicely for both Glanville and Richards. And if it hasn’t—we’ll see that play out too! [Hollywood Life]

Advertisement

Kelis, the GOAT, also has a goat!

Advertisement