The Sussexes have proved—once again—that there is nothing more powerful in the celebrity gossip news cycle than an unfollow. In a rebrand of a tactic their joint Instagram account first pulled in May, they’ve unfollowed everyone and will be using the next chosen few to “highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large.” A statement on Instagram following the announcement reads:



“Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow. We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives.”

It comes as part of Meghan Markle’s new initiative “Forces for Change.” She debuted the campaign in British Vogue’s September issue, which she also guest edited under the same moniker. And while these particular royals have weaponized their platform for charity—I’m going to take that inspiration and make my own follows an act of (easily revoked) good will. The next time someone asks me why I no longer follow their decorative crafts blog, I can respond: “Sorry, I’ve just chosen to highlight some other, equally important creators!” [E News]

Speaking with Paris Match, beloved supermodel and philanthropist Naomi Campbell revealed that she was turned away from a Cannes hotel in May due to “the color of my skin.” People, who translated the interview, detail the account:

“I was recently in a city in the south of France, at the time of the Cannes Film Festival, where I was invited to participate in an event in a hotel whose name I will not mention,” she explained to the French magazine. “The guy at the entrance pretended that the place was complete,” Campbell continued. “He did not want to let my friend and I in because of the color of my skin … But he let other people pass.” Though, in the moment, she was “shocked,” the model said she was choosing to speak out about the encounter to raise awareness about inequality and the “permanent” challenges that people of color face every day.

Campbell herself has operated as an outspoken advocate for black women and designers throughout her career. That should illustrate just how dire this situation still is—that in 2019, she continues to have her images censored alongside encounters like the one in Cannes. Despite this, she tells Paris Match that the amount of time it takes doesn’t matter and her advocacy will continue.



“I have always wanted people to be treated fairly. [I] do not believe that it goes without saying. The challenge is permanent. It is [because of] these kinds of shocking moments that I will continue to express myself and make myself heard.” [People]

