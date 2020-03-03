Megan Thee Stallion Suing Record Label for Being 'Greedy and Shady'

Image : Getty

After divulging details about her wack recording contract in an Instagram Story, Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment, alleging—among other things—targeted smear campaigns against her and the intimidation of workers in the recording industry.



TMZ reports that already, Megan Thee Stallion was granted a temporary restraining order against her label from a Harris County, Texas judge on Monday. With this, she is free to release new music later this week without tampering by label execs. Further, in a copy of the suit obtained by the outlet, Megan also alleges that her cut of recording profits is only 40 percent, out of which she still has to pay “engineers, mixers, and featured artists.” Her label, meanwhile, gets to reap the other 60 percent. Meanwhile, touring money and live performance profits go directly to her label, which she claims has been “purposefully and deceptively vague” when paying her back.

Advertisement

The outlet also claims that Megan and her lawyers plan on bringing up 1501 Certified founder Carl Crawford’s alleged intimidation tactics when dealing with industry workers, including “using his relationship with Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince to intimidate people.” She also believes that her label leaked a story that broke early last month about her past arrest.

In total, the lawsuit is seeking $1 million in damages. It also appears that she will attempt to use the lawsuit as leverage to get out of her contract with the label, considering the temporary restraining order also forbids her label or its owner from discussing her on social media. Coupled with her plans to finally release new music, perhaps her newly signed managers at Roc Nation have some hand in this behind-the-scenes?

I reached out to both Megan and 1501 for comment, and will update this post when they get back to me.

Advertisement

Last year, an electrifying rumor swept through American Media- owned tabloids concerning the potential nuptials of Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Moss. The rumor, founded mostly in the actors’ relationship to Scientology, seemed categorically untrue at every level. A May 2019 issue of Ok!, for instance, detailed Moss’s Dianetics-obsessed friends spilling about her crush on the actor to Tom Cruise’s hidden spy network inside the church, after which he whisked her away for a helicopter ride over the Atlantic Ocean. The entire date seemed like a nightmare, and also probably did not happen. Thank god!

Advertisement

Anyway, Moss finally addressed the rumor almost a year later, which makes you wonder: How often does she look at the internet? (The answer troubles me.) While filming an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, Andy Cohen asked if she and Cruise were secretly entangled in each other’s arms. Her response? “I actually was confused.” Same!

As Moss tells it, the source of that confusion resides in the aforementioned Ok! cover, which features a hairstyle Moss has never had. “I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines,” she tells Cohen, “and I was like, ‘I’ve never had that haircut.’” Spooky! So, instead of her supposed relationship with Cruise, my real question is this: Does American Media photoshop hairstyles onto people in their magazines? It already appears that they routinely photoshop “couples” into existence using completely different pictures. Perhaps haircuts aren’t so much of a stretch! [Just Jared]

Advertisement

A troubling thought: Britney Spears’s boyfriend probably has the same birthday as me—today!—and is also only a year older than me, 26. Huh!

Advertisement

Don’t forget to vote today!

Advertisement