IDaily Mail columnist and generally irritating human Megan McCain decided to weigh in on the ongoing controversy plaguing her former workplace, The View, this week, following Whoopi Goldberg’s controversial remark that the Holocaust was “not about race, ” but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man.”



Despite having left the show on her own accord six months ago only to whine publicly about it being because no one was very nice to her, McCain penned an entire column this week to address Goldberg ’s apology for the remarks she made earlier this week . In the piece, which I won’t link to because that’s just what she wants, McCain laments the double standards liberals seem to benefit from—particularly on The View—and claims that she found it all “very hard to write.” (No word on whether or not the check she got for it was hard to cash, though!)

McCain’s thesis was that she’s “not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don’t believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired,” but implores that both ABC and The View “take a hard look at why some hosts — and let me be completely candid here – why some liberal hosts are held to an entirely different standard than anyone else.” She also complained that Goldberg “has said a slew of insanely-controversial and hurtful things over the course of her tenure at The View,” neglecting to address any of the insanely-controversial and hurtful things she herself has said during her own tenure.

Perhaps coincidentally, not long after McCain’s column went live, ABC News President Kim Godwin issued a statement calling Goldberg’s rhetoric on Monday “wrong and hurtful” and suspended the co-host for two weeks, effective immediately. Godwin said that, “while Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

In the event that you’ve somehow avoided this news cycle, here’s the run-down. During a chat on The View on Monday surrounding a Tennessee school district’s controversial ban on Maus (a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel that follows the events of the Holocaust), Goldberg remarked that the Holocaust was “not about race,” but rather “about man’s inhumanity to man.”

“Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s about how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white… Everybody eats each other,” Goldberg said, doubling down amid pushback from her co-hosts. That same night, Goldberg appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and didn’t quite apologize, but said she respected “everything everyone is saying to me.” She later tweeted an official apology. The following day, at the opening of the The View’s broadcast, Goldberg went even further and told viewers she “misspoke.”

“My words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” she said on Tuesday morning. “I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

Goldberg has not said anything further publicly in the wake of her suspension.