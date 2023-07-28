Megan Fox Calls Fans 'Psychos' for Observing That She Is Wealthy

Anyone who has spent any time on any social media platform is familiar with the uniquely American phenomenon of people asking for money to cover healthcare costs that, in most other countries, would not be life-ruining. On Wednesday, noted celebrity and rich person Megan Fox joined that unique tradition, sharing a GoFundMe on behalf of Brittney Boyce, her nail tech, whose father is facing expensi ve bills. Fox wrote, “My friend’s dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer if you guys are able to help please do 🙏.” The fundraising goal was originally $30,000 and was then raised to $60,000.

Almost immediately, Fox received criticism for not paying for all the medical expenses herself. “60k is nothing. A tip in a bar. Why are you asking random people to donate to her father’s page?!” one commenter wrote. Then Fox, who could have easily ignored the heated responses, felt the need to, erm, pop off on her Instagram stories. (Fox historically loves to respond to semi-dramatic situations she herself started.) “hey weirdos” she wrote in a follow up message (always a good start after asking people for monetary donations). It continued:

do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe brit doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable? so instead she asked me to post the gofundme so that many people could donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal i just obliged her request anything she needs from me personally she will ask and i will do it privately on thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity so try again another day (probably tmwr!) with some different bullshit you bunch of psychos

I’m siding with the fans on this one. Sure, I understand what Fox is saying about the weird work dynamics it could create, but it isn’t any weirder than having complete strangers pay for cancer treatment—we’re just more conditioned to the latter because of how fucked our healthcare system is. I’m certainly not blaming Boyce for doing whatever she can to help her father.

Then again, Fox is a woman who drinks her on-again, off-again fiancé’s blood on occasion. You’re not going to convince me she’s too concerned about weird work dynamics. And she also definitely is working with a hefty bank account. Two years ago, Fox and her adult mall goth Ken Doll beau, Machine Gun Kelly, reportedly rented a $30,000/month Airbnb. Just last year MGK bought professional menace Logan Paul’s mansion for $7.5 million. This is all to say that, the couple does indeed have money and hopefully donated a considerable amount.

Boyce’s other clients, looking at her Instagram page, are Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, the less famous D’Amelio sister. Call me a “weirdo” or a “psycho” but I think these gals can cobble together $60,000 to help out their friend.