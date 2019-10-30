Meg Ryan Is Done With John Mellencamp, Again

I am very sorry to report that Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp, who you know from various points throughout your adolescence and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, have called off their engagement.



While t he two had been on and off for eight years, it was Ryan who finally pulled the plug. According to Us Weekly,

“She’d had enough and ended [their engagement],” a source reveals. “She has no regrets.”

Had enough of what? Being engaged? Mellencamp himself? Probably, considering what he said the last time they broke up:

“Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me, and I don’t blame her.”

He c ould probably have left it at that, but did he? No:

“Women hate me. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

Thanks for sharing, John. You sound terrible! Good luck on your future endeavors. [Us Weekly]

This one’s good, in my opinion.

