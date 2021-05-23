Medically Obsessed With Watching Lil Nas X Realize He Just Split His Pants on Live TV

Screenshot : SNL/YouTube

While accepting an award at the Native Son Awards virtual ceremony on Saturday, Lil Nas X responded to homophobic accusations of him pushing some kind of “gay agenda” on American families.



“Some people say I’m pushing an agenda, and I am,” he said, per Out. “It’s called liberation.”

Later that evening, the 22-year-old musician took his liberation agenda straight to his trousers as he accidentally split his skin-tight, metal-studden leather pants in the middle of one of his performances on last night’s Saturday Night Live season finale.

The moment in question comes towards the end of his incredibly good, incredibly gay live rendition of no. 1 single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” (He also performed new song “Sun Goes Down.”) Please, just watch the video below. His reaction... It’s so good......