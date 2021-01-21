Maybe Getting Engaged After Two Weeks Isn't the Key to a Long-Lasting Marriage

Screenshot : Bachelorette | YouTube ( Fair Use

So apparently there’s more to the story of Bachelorette Clare Crawley and her now ex-finacée Dale Moss’s recent breakup.... or there isn’t. There’s a war of the anonymous sources, with those close to Clare Crawley painting one story of the Bachelor Nation couple’s breakup, and those close to Dale Moss telling a very different tale.



After rumors surfaced that the couple’s whirlwind romance had come to an end, Moss confirmed the breakup with an Instagram post on Tuesday evening. However, Crawley was clearly not on the same page, sharing a post on her own Instagram page on Thursday claiming that she had been blindsided by Moss’s statement about their breakup. She wrote:

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This is not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

Now, unless Moss is a deeply awful person (very possible, these are reality television stars we’re talking about), it seems as though there was some miscommunication between the former couple. Sad, but ultimately not that juicy.

But wait—there’s more!

The sources close to Crawley claim that one of the reasons for the end of their relationship was that she believed Moss was cheating on her throughout her engagement with his friend and real estate agent, Eleonora Srugo. Apparently when it came to her fiancée and Srugo, “Clare has always been skeptical,” a source claimed. “She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady.”

The same source claimed that Srugo had been “talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale.”

“Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious,” described the source, but “multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl.” Each time, the source continued, “Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it.”

The problem is, Crawley doesn’t seem to have any clear information to back up her accusations. Although the source said that Crawley “has seen proof,” there is no mention of what that proof might be, with the most damning accusation seeming to be that Moss was.... spending time with a woman who was also his friend?

However, a source close to Moss has denied the cheating rumors, claiming that Srugo and Moss just had “an innocent friendship.”

“There is zero truth to the romance rumors,” the Dale insider told E! News. “Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship.”

The source also claimed that when the two were spending time together, Srugo was actually doing her job as a real estate agent and “helping Dale find a bigger apartment for when Clare would eventually move to New York.”

“He has known the girl for way longer than he has known Clare,” the Dale insider pointed out, “so of course they would be in touch.”

A friend of Srugo told the same story, explaining that the relationship between real estate brokers and clients could lead to them becoming close.

“They become their social workers, they know the client’s financials, they become their dog sitters in some cases,” explained the close pal. “They can become like family. In this case, Eleonora and Dale are close friends, but that is all.”

.... This situation is a hot mess. Doing your post-break-up communication through gossip sites is a sure way for someone to get their feelings hurt, and in this case, it’s looking like that someone will be Clare Crawley.

Although the source close to Crawley claimed that Srugo was a primary source of conflict in the former couple’s relationship, a different source had earlier claimed that the issues in Crawley and Moss’s relationships were more about incompatibilities in their lives.

“They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them.”

It’s not difficult to imagine how suspicion of cheating, magnified by these other issues and sources of tension, could lead to a complicated breakup.

I would like to say once again that perhaps, PERHAPS all of this mess could have been avoided if this former couple had waited more than two weeks after first meeting before getting engaged. I know it’s a totally wild suggestion, but could there be a chance that The Bachelorette is actually not the best way to find love as a grown adult with access to the internet?????

Something to ponder. [E! News]

The Buss It Tik Tok challenge, named for the song by rapper Erica Banks, is over, thanks to Chloe Bailey. Chloe, best known as one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, posted her version of the Tik Tok challenge on Thursday, dropping jaws across the internet—and deservedly so. [Hollywood Life]

