Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Fiancée Dale Moss Have Split

In news that is not even mildly surprising, Page Six reports that Bachelorette Clare Crawley and her chosen boo Dale Moss have broken up.



For those of you who also sat through the mess that was the beginning of the most recent season of The Bachelorette, you’re already familiar with the former couple’s “whirlwind” romance, which led Crawley to choose to leave the show before the end of the season after accepting a marriage proposal from Moss. (Crawley was replaced by Tayshia Adams, who was only the second Black person to star in a Bachelor franchise show.)

According to a source, the former couple broke up “last week.”

“There’s a whole bunch of problems between them,” the source said. “I don’t know what the specific breaking point was, but she wants him to move to Sacramento and he’s not crazy about that. She wants kids right away, he doesn’t.”

Hmmm, well now those seem like kind of major life incompatibilities that it might actually make sense to discuss before deciding to get engaged, instead of just making out in various locations across the grounds of the La Quinta Resort!!!!

Although the couple was spotted out and about together throughout the holiday season, they sparked break-up speculation after some cryptic social media posts, including one from Moss about his faith which included the quote: “There are days when I, too, want to see the nail holes and hear his voice of quiet assurance. There are those days when I just seem to need a little more visible proof to go with the usual dose of faith.” I mean that’s barely even cryptic!

After meeting Moss for the first time when he stepped out of the limo on The Bachelorette, Crawley literally said “I knew it. I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I’m shaking,” which I maintain is a completely absurd thing for a grown 39-year-old woman to say about a man who, up until that point, she insists she’d never met in person. For the rest of the couple’s brief small screen romance, they seemed like two infatuated teens, with Crawley ducking away from dates with other contestants to spend time (read: make out) with Moss—understandably irritating the other men who had quarantined for two weeks in hotel rooms specifically to meet Crawley. Less than ten hours of television later, the couple was engaged!

Sure, none of the couples on the various series in The Bachelor franchise have a reasonable enough amount of time to actually get to know each other—that’s one of the many problems with dating 20+ people at the same time—but committing to a complete stranger so soon after meeting is not the recipe for a healthy long-term relationship. I don’t know the exact conversion between Bachelorette time and real-world time, but Crawley’s engagement to Moss was revealed during episode four, so he couldn’t have known her much longer than a month before popping the big question (at the encouragement of perennial Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison, of course). So, not shocking that the relationship didn’t last.

Moss confirmed the breakup in a text post on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening, writing:

I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.

[Page Six]

