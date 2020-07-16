Some are speculating that models Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne are dating after the pair was photographed holding hands and cuddling at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Delevingne was in the news because of her romantic life just a few months ago after she and her former girlfriend Ashley Benson broke up back in May.
It’s impossible to say whether the two are really just ‘gal pals’ or whether they’re dating, but it’s definitely odd that they chose to reveal their relationship at a protest. Although marches against police brutality are still happening across the country, the media has paid less attention to them in recent weeks, making it all the more uncomfortable that this protest got press primarily because of speculation about Delevingne and Gerber’s potential relationship.
A quick suggestion to all the non-Black celebrities out there: Maybe don’t debut your relationship at a Black Lives Matter protest. Shockingly, it could actually be a distraction from the issue at hand—you know, the police violence that Black people are subjected to on a daily basis?
While I can only imagine how frustrating it is to have your personal life under constant public scrutiny, it’s no secret that there are cameras at protests. Instead, just do what a normal celebrity does and call the paparazzi to come “catch” you holding hands and laughing while drinking iced coffee, or perhaps walking dogs. [People]
After being fired by Viacom from his long-running MTV show Wild ‘N Out in response to anti-semitic comments made on his podcast, Nick Cannon posted an apology to his Twitter account on Wednesday evening. Despite being dropped by MTV, FOX tweeted out their support of Cannon, expressing their plans to “move forward” with him as the host of the network’s reality singing competition The Masked Singer. [LA Times]
DISCUSSION
Delevingne is only ever in the tabloids, anymore. Meh.
The Nick Cannon thing is bizarre and digusting for a whole host of reasons, but it’s really weird we’re only talking about the anti-semitic part of what he said, especially when that included comments about white people in general such as how they are “a little less,” “closer to animals,” “the true savages,”and “acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil.”
Like, excuse me, but WTF? That is unless this was also directed at Jews; I haven’t heard the full thing because I’m not going to listen to trash like this in 2020. Like, this is xenophobic and biogted bullshit right out of the decrepit Nation of Islam cult. NOI is black Scientology. Periodt.