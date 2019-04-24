Image: Getty

I once saw Rosanna Arquette at a movie premiere and hid when a mutual acquaintance offered to make introductions because I felt there were no ideas in my possession worthy of Rosanna Arquette’s time. I stand by that decision but also admire Chip and Joanna Gaines, who presented themselves to Martha Stewart with the full knowledge that they are beneath her notice.



According to Chip, Stewart was unfamiliar with the pair when they were introduced by mutual friend Sophia Bush, despite the fact that they are now two of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World (which seems like a useless stratification of humans, but I’m just someone too cowardly to speak to Rosanna Arquette, so what do I know?):

“We were so excited to meet Martha Stewart, but she didn’t have the faintest idea who we are, not a single clue. But we don’t mind at all, Joanna was so excited to meet Martha and so we asked someone to introduce us,” Chip said.

Stewart clarified that she does know them, she just doesn’t know them:

“I had never met Chip and Joanna at all before, but their Magnolia magazine is published by my publisher Meredith, and I know they have a lovely family and a TV station.”

She does know Taylor Swift, a new bit of information for me that also immediately feels right and true.

