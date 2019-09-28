Mark Ronson Did Not Know What Sapiosexual Meant, Says He Isn't That After All

When I got on the dating apps last year after a very, very long time away, I found that loads of straight guys, perhaps feeling a bit left out of conversations concerning sexuality that didn’t include fucking them, had begun declaring themselves “sapiosexual.” And like 75% of men on dating apps in Los Angeles, Oscar-winning songwriter and producer Mark Ronson has recently come out as someone who does not know what that word means.
Last week, in an interview with Good Morning Britain, Ronson made headlines when he said, “I feel like I identify as sapiosexual.” But in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ronson walked back that statement, explaining that he had just learned a new word and perhaps used it incorrectly:
“Ronson explained that he was told that the show had a recent segment on sapiosexuality and they asked him how he felt about it. ‘What is it?’ he asked. He said they explained it as: ‘Well, when you’re attracted to intelligence.’ And he said, ‘That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn’t be?’
‘And they were like basically like, ‘OK, Mark Ronson identifies himself as sapiosexual, that’s great,’ he continued. ‘And then they proceeded to ask me about Miley Cyrus’ dating life and something else I probably wasn’t that informed to talk about, either, and then that was it.’”
He also apologized for butting into a conversation that doesn’t include him:
“‘It sounds like I went on a TV show to be, like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!’ he said. ‘And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself — like, as a heterosexual white male — part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing.’”
Admittedly, the bar for good behavior is currently so low it grazes the ground, but a powerful, rich dude admitting that he didn’t know something and had no place in a conversation is incredibly hot. What word means horny for humility?