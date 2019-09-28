Mark Ronson Did Not Know What Sapiosexual Meant, Says He Isn't That After All

Image : Getty

When I got on the dating apps last year after a very, very long time away, I found that loads of straight guys, perhaps feeling a bit left out of conversations concerning sexuality that didn’t include fucking them, had begun declaring thems elves “sapiosexual.” And like 75% of men on dating apps in Los Angeles, Oscar-winning songwriter and producer Mark Ronson has recently come out as someone who does not know what that word means .



Last week, in an interview with Good Morning Britain, Ronson made headlines when he said, “I feel like I identify as sapiosexual.” But in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ronson walked back that statement , explaining that he had just learned a new word and perhaps used it incorrectly:

“ Ronson explained that he was told that the show had a recent segment on sapiosexuality and they asked him how he felt about it. ‘ What is it?’ he asked. He said they explained it as: ‘ Well, when you’re attracted to intelligence.’ And he said, ‘ That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn’t be?’ ‘ And they were like basically like, ‘OK, Mark Ronson identifies himself as sapiosexual, that’s great,’ he continued. ‘ And then they proceeded to ask me about Miley Cyrus’ dating life and something else I probably wasn’t that informed to talk about, either, and then that was it.’ ”

He also apologized for butting into a conversation that doesn’t include him:

“ ‘ It sounds like I went on a TV show to be, like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!’ he said. ‘ And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself — like, as a heterosexual white male — part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing.’ ”

Admittedly, the bar for good behavior is currently so low it grazes the ground, but a powerful, rich dude admitting that he didn’t know something and had no place in a conversation is incredibly hot. What word means horny for humility?