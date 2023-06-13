Advertisement
And here’s what Greene said to Walensky regarding vaccines during pregnancy, which is full of lies:

I’d also like to talk to you on behalf of all the pregnant women—not people as you call them. To quote you on August 8, 2021, ‘CDC encourages all pregnant people—it’s women, by the way—[and those] who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from covid-19. [holds up a chart] This has also been ignored, the amount of miscarriages and stillbirths that increased drastically due to your advice to get vaccinated. Pregnant women again, not people.

It’s certainly...interesting that Greene only appears concerned about the loss of fetuses and not the deaths of the adults carrying them. Now who’s doing the ignoring, hmm?

Greene had five minutes to question Walensky (she starts at 1:44 here), and she spent 4 minutes and 30 seconds of her time pontificating, giving Walensky almost no time to respond to the stream of falsehoods. After her long windup, Greene finally asked Walensky if her next job will be joining the board of either Pfizer or Moderna. Got ‘em! Congrats to the people of Georgia who elected this utterly useless ghoul to represent them.