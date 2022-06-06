Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has hired notorious right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos as an intern in her Washington congressional office. It’s unclear if he’s paid.

Yiannopoulos recently showed up at a presser Greene hosted about “free speech,” aka an airing of grievances over the fact that she got banned from Twitter for tweeting lies about the covid vaccine. (Greene still has her congressional account, but you can’t tweet about fundraising, so what’s the point? Communicating with your constituents?!)



But the pair have been in contact for much longer. Laura Loomer, a far-right troll best known for chaining herself to Twitter’s NYC headquarters, introduced Greene and Yiannopoulos at a campaign stop in Palm Beach in 2020. And in February, Yiannopoulous was credited with organizing Greene’s attendance at a white nationalist conference. “I want to say a very special thank you to Milo Yiannopoulos for making this happen,” white nationalist Nick Fuentes said during his introduction of Greene. “He made this happen. He put it together.”

Yiannopoulos was famously a gay conservative reactionary who was incredibly online until he was banned from Twitter in July 2016 and exiled by Republicans for pro-pedophilia comments. During a livestream, Yiannopoulos made incredibly gross comments about grown men and 13-year-old boys. “In the homosexual world particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men—the sort of coming of age relationships—those relationships in which those older men have helped those young boys to discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable — and sort of a rock where they can’t speak to their parents,” he said.



Yuck!

Since the Trump administration, it’s been hard for the average person to keep up with Yiannopoulos as he was relegated to far-right corners of the internet like Gab and Parler (until he was also banned). To bring you up to speed: He’s now not gay. He floated starting a conversion therapy camp in Florida. He’s been selling tacky Catholic iconography. And he’s now apparently moved to Capitol Hill, where he’s posting photos of his intern badge to Telegram.

I want to take this time and space to admit that I was wrong about something: Give Greene her committee assignments back. She needs to keep busier until she’s out of Congress. Jezebel has reached out to Greene’s congressional office and will update when/if I know more.