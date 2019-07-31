Image: Getty

Mario Lopez is sorry for comments he made during an unfortunate interview with Trump-loving commentator Candace Owens, during which the two talked about the “weird trend” of children “picking their own gender,” as Owens put it.



Instead of correcting Owens, Lopez decided to go with...this:

“I’m kind of blown away, too,” Lopez said in the interview. “Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong. But at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, okay, then you’re going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be ... It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

The repercussions Lopez should have been worried about were the ones that came after the interview went live, since the backlash was immediate and fierce. Today, he issued an apology, saying in a statement that,

“The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were. I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

Lopez also said during the interview that he doesn’t talk about politics because he “doesn’t want to alienate anyone. I want everyone to want to watch me,” which certainly casts doubt on the sincerity of his apology. Meanwhile, Owens clearly does not share that goal:

[Newsweek]

As you can see, here is Kourtney Kardashian sitting naked in a pool. But she’s not just sitting naked in a pool; she’s doing marketing for her lifestyle website, Poosh. She’s working!



As fond as I am of this trend of celebrities naming their lifestyle websites monosyllabic “oo” names, it’s only a matter of minutes before someone tries to make a Poosh/Goop spinoff called “Poop.” I’m not saying it’s a good joke, I’m just saying it’s inevitable.

