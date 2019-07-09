Image: Getty

Like myself, Mariah Carey would describe the men she’s slept with as a “variety pack.” Personal secrets like these and more are plentiful in Cosmopolitan’s upcoming August issue, which People helpfully obtained ahead of its release, and her biggest “claim” is that she’s only slept with five people in her life. We can assume at least four of the men’s identities: Tommy Mottola, Nick Cannon, Bryan Tanaka, and James Packer. She also describes herself as prudish compared to “most others in the field.” Name names, Mariah! She also spoke on her highly publicized “anniversary habits (“I don’t have birthdays”) and talked about taking the perfect selfie (“Let someone else take the picture and unpurse your lips!!)



The cover comes in a month full of instructionals from the pop star; earlier this month, she posted an Instagram tutorial on finding the perfect lighting. Selfless, honest, and wise! [People]



New details have emerged since TMZ first reported that A$AP Rocky was being held in a Swedish jail after a “brawl” with a man who’d harassed the rapper and his team late last week. Sources now inform the outlet that the jail he’s been confined in for the next two weeks has “shockingly inhumane conditions” like “feces hurled about and not cleaned up, wretched food and facilities that are not fit for human beings.” Per TMZ:

Our sources tell TMZ ... the rapper is sleeping on a yoga mat with no blankets. There is a prisoner in the next cell with severe mental issues who slams his head against the concrete wall and hurls feces every which way ... feces that are not cleaned up. The water, we’re told, is not clean and the food is not edible ... for the first 5 days A$AP Rocky ate an apple a day, and that’s it. We’re told the facility is filthy and “disease ridden.”

The news comes amidst other claims that Rocky has been denied a private meeting with U.S. Officials under the Vienna Convention for Consular Relations. Signed by both the U.S. and Sweden, the agreement stipulates that arrestees like the rapper have the right to “immediately see an official from the U.S. Consulate.” With this accusation, further sources claim that he and his team are now attempting to contact the State Department to arrange his release while opposed by Swedish courts. Complicating this, both the media and the public are closed out of court proceedings like these. [TMZ]

Jed Wyatt, a Bachelor somebody who has been maligned for allegedly ditching his girlfriend for reality show infamy, has posted the below message on Instagram. The idea that just about anyone can wake up into a world where your family member has made an ass of themselves on the Bachelor is a truly bone-chilling prospect.



