Margaret Qualley Seems to Have Come to Her Senses

After very publicly gallivanting around town (Los Angeles) with accused abuser and then-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf just two months ago, Margaret Qualley has spoken out in support of FKA Twigs.
On Saturday, the actress posted Twigs’s March Elle cover on Instagram with the caption “Thank you.”
In the cover story, Twigs described the emotional and physical abuse she endured throughout their roughly nine-month relationship, sharing some of the same experiences she detailed in December, when she first came forward—like an incident on Valentine’s Day 2019, when LaBeouf threatened to crash the car he was driving unless Twigs said she loved him.
These sorts of harrowing accounts were being widely discussed when Qualley and LaBeouf were photographed together on more than one very paparazzi-friendly occasion, in what seemed like an obvious ploy to help LaBeouf’s image. (There was a lot of PDA involved.) Needless to say, it wasn’t a great look.
It’s impossible for us to know what Qualley’s relationship with LaBeouf was like in private, or what drove her to finally end it. It could be that she experienced some of the same abuse Twigs alleged, or as E! News reported, she may have simply realized that being linked to LaBeouf was a problem for her career. Or it could be neither of these things; I won’t speculate any further. Whatever her reason, ditching LaBeouf and showing solidarity with Twigs is clearly the right thing to do, and I’m glad Qualley seems to see it that way now, too.
I’m chilled to the core by Kourtney Kardashian’s alleged handwriting:
- Kate Hudson is defending Sia’s new movie Music, which she starred in, and which is getting slammed for its offensive portrayal of autistic people. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live about the film, Hudson tried to avoid answering any direct questions about the backlash by saying a bunch of words that mean nothing: “It’s an ongoing and important dialogue to be had, about neurotypical actors portraying neurodivergent characters,” she told Kimmel. “It is an important one to have with people with experts and who know how to engage in the conversation. I encourage it, truly. I think that it’s important to say that we are listening.” [Page Six]
- We hope Brooke Shields gets well soon: We don’t know how, but she broke her femur. [People]
- Kim Kardashian was spotted for the second time without her wedding ring. Makes sense! [Page Six]
DISCUSSION
jojo siwa has been trending all day because dababy called her a bitch in a freestyle
people asking why and what happened
from what i’ve seen is that he needed something to rhyme with the previous line and also obviously he knew it was gonna cause a stir and it worked