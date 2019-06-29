Image: Getty

Zoë Kravitz wore white bike shorts to her rehearsal dinner, and I would like to go on the record as saying that they are Very Good. This will undoubtedly be a controversial opinion, but there is nothing anyone can say that will make me change my mind.



The bike shorts and matching bralette appear to be satin with a pearl-encrusted fishnet and fringe dress on top, and it all looks fucking great. Kravitz is in France to marry an actor called Karl Glusman. Also in France is Zoe’s father, Lenny Kravitz, mother Lisa Bonet (who I always mistake Zoë for because I forget how time works), Bonet’s husband, Jason Momoa, and much of the cast of Big Little Lies, including Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley. But not Lenny Kravitz’s ex Nicole Kidman, which probably means nothing but it’s a slow news day.



Kravitz and Glusman met at a Kings of Leon concert when she was looking to get laid:

“My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone — not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you — and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something.”

Ain’t that always the way?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are also in France for the sequel to their Las Vegas wedding, and they wore red to their rehearsal dinner, which is fine but not white bike shorts good.

