As if entering someone’s hotel room and stealing $10 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint weren’t brazen enough, one of the men who held up Kim Kardashian in 2016 recently announced in an interview that he feels no guilt over the incident—while acknowledging its traumatic effects on his victim.

In an interview for Vice’s Crimewave, Yunis Abbas described how he and his, uh, coworkers (dubbed “the grandpa robbers” in the press because their ages ranged from 60 to 72) planned and pulled off the high-profile heist. They clocked and tracked Kardashian via social media, overpowered the concierge of the hotel where Kardashian was staying, and used his access to barge into her room. When asked by Vice how familiar he was with Kardashian prior to the robbery, Abbas gave a shady, “I honestly didn’t really know her,” in French.

But! He knew he enough of her to understand that she deserved to be robbed, at least via his moral calculus. “I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool in that episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all,’” said Abbas.



“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that,” he said. Vice asked if he felt guilty. Nope! “Guilty? No, I don’t care,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t care.” He does, though, admit that she must have been traumatized, “No doubt. Yes, of course. You don’t come out of it unscathed. We didn’t expect this. Of course she must have been traumatized. I don’t doubt it.” He says it all so matter of factly it’s like he took notes from Hannibal Lector’s book of etiquette on how to terrorize politely before the interview. Kardashian reported that she feared she was about to be raped when the men entered her room.

Regarding tips for other celebrities who don’t want to get robbed, Abbas said this: “They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it. For some people, it’s provocative.” Imagine if Robin Hood were a total fucking creep.

Just want to spotlight this truly incredible response from Aubrey O’Day after she had been accused of (some might say exposed for) Photoshopping herself into Bali pictures on her Instagram:

If you turn to the second slide, you’ll see her pictured in that thong hugging Jesus Christ in heaven. The caption begins:

took the PJ to Heaven in the last 24.. wanted to share with y’all how beautiful it was.. also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out. He told me to let the lil bird on tiktok with SO much to say about my life.. that she needs to stop washing her pussy in the sink. We are adults baby, you gotta run the whole thing through the water.

O’Day goes on to explain that she’s been traveling the world since age 7. And also, this feed is her art:

If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the fuck is going to happen. I’m an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks.. everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.. I don’t need to be flown places.

This tracks. Prove to me that all of this isn’t art. You simply can’t.