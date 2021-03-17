Man Arrested Outside Kamala Harris' Official Residence Reportedly Had a Gun and a Whole Lot of Bullets

Image : Mark Wilson ( Getty Images )

Police have arrested a man just outside the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C., a spot which is notable as official the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.



Neither the Vice President nor her husband, S econd G entleman Doug Emhoff was home at the time, as the residence is undergoing renovations. B ut when U.S. Secret Service arrested the Texas man, identified as 31-year-old Paul Murray of San Antonio, who was already wanted by police, he led authorities to his car, which was parked four miles away. Inside, police reportedly “found a rifle, large amount of ammunition and several gun clips” as well as “a large capacity ammunition feeding device,” according to NBC News.

While authorities have not specifically stated what they believe the man planned to do with a gun and all those bullets, so close to the first Woman Vice President’s home, research has shown that Kamala Harris might just be “the most targeted American politician on the internet, one who checks every box for the haters of the fever swamps: She’s a woman, she’s a person of color and she holds power,” according to a recent report from The Detroit News. In the days leading up to the November 2020 election, a Maryland man, James Dale Reed, 42, of Frederick, was arrested for making death threats toward both Harris and President Joe Biden because he was “upset at the political situation.”

Murray was charged with “carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.” It seems probable that this guy is “upset” at the “situation” as well.

Truly terrifying to have to wonder how people the Secret Service is going to have to protect Harris from in the coming years.