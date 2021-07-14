Makers of the Lego Glock Say the Advocacy Groups Pointing Out Its Obvious Evilness Simply Hate Innovation

Screenshot : Instagram/Culper Precision ( Other

In a country where there was a 50 percent increase in child deaths from gun violence last year, one cartoonishly evil gun company has recently asked: What if guns looked more like toys?



In June, Culper Precision, a Utah-based gun company introduced the “Block 19" prototype which would allow gun owners to fit Legos atop their pistols. While the move sounds a lot like cigarette executives conspiring to get cartoon camels smoking on every billboard in America, critics say it was likely just a marketing tactic to anger gun control groups for free publicity, according to NPR:

“But the Block 19 immediately provoked an intense reaction. Within the gun-owner community, some said the brightly colored pistol amounted to baiting gun control advocates.”

Culper’s response to the backlash, in addition to Lego’s quick request that Culper stop selling Lego-centric gun decorating kits for $600 a pop, does sound a whole lot like a bunch of assholes trolling:

“Culper has taken down the pistol kit’s product page, but it’s defending its idea to make a Lego gun. The company says it built the Block 19 “to be a welcome and a gesture of friendship and inclusion,” especially for gun owners who eschew ‘tactical pants’ and ‘bravado’.”

While it’s unclear from this statement whether or not Culper intended an add-on meant to look like a toy to make the company more inclusive to children, gun control groups like Moms Demand Action were right and quick to point out that all of this is “sick and that children would die.”

Culper argues that the gun is meant to be a “safe queen” (not the winner of a lip-sync on RuPaul’s Drag Race but a firearm meant to be locked in a safe as a collectible) and that every time they try to do anything fun, uptight moms want to take it away:

“‘It seems that no matter what we create in the firearms industry anti gunners seem to leverage every *true* innovation (block19 is NOT an innovation it is a fun safe queen) shortly after its release to talk about why guns are bad,’ Culper said.”

It also remains unclear from this statement whether or not Culper is actually a company comprised of and run by petulant children, though some investigation into this matter could possibly prove useful in future attempts to take their toys away.