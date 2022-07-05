Macy Gray is apparently promoting a new album, so she visited the talk show of a leading music journalist to really dive deep into her work. Oh wait, scratch that—she went on Piers Morgan’s show to throw out some TERF talking points.

Gray, whose contributions to the world of news and politics previously included a proposal to change the stripes on the American flag to “off-white,” told Morgan that she supports J.K. Rowling and said , “J ust because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman.”

Unfortunately, it was a banner weekend for big-name transphobia. Bette Midler—who might have read that New York Times op-ed equating conservatives literally stripping women of their human rights with efforts to use inclusive language—tweeted: “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us’ birthing people’ or ‘menstruators,’ and even’ people with vaginas.’”

During her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Gray nodded along with Morgan as he argued that trans women should be barred from women’s sports as they were “born to obvious physical superior bodies.” Apparently, that’s how you support women: a greeing with a well-known misogynist as he insists upon the “obvious” superiority of people who are assigned male at birth!

Amber Heard’s legal team is appealing the $10 million judgement against Heard in the defamation case brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, has have filed legal documents saying that the verdict was unfounded—and that one member of the jury might have been 25 years younger than they were supposed to be.



In a motion requesting that a judge toss out the jury verdict, Heard’s lawyers argued that the damages awarded to Depp—$10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages that were reduced to $350,000 under a Virginia law—were “excessive.”

The legal team also pointed out one potentially very big problem with the jury vetting process: One juror was listed as being born in 1945 in court documents, but Heard’s lawyers say this person was “clearly born later” than that—1970, according to public records.

“This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the Court to serve on the jury,” Heard’s motion reads.