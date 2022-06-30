When Machine Gun Kelly smashed a champagne glass against his face after his Madison Square Garden performance Tuesday and proceeded to sing a karaoke rendition of one of his songs with blood streaming down his face, it all seemed very... Machine Gun Kelly. You can take the boy out of Hot Topic, etc.



What is truly inexplicable, however, is the explanation MGK offered for the incident during a Wednesday appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Instead of offering a reasonable answer as to why he smashed a glass on his face—maybe something like, “I like attention and also blood play”—MGK said that he was attempting to do that wedding hall thing of tapping a glass with a utensil to quiet the crowd.

“Yeah, I didn’t have a fork,” he told Meyers, “So I just clinked it on my head.”

I’d like to note that MGK was literally holding a microphone at the time, which, while not being a fork, is definitely a little farther along the fork spectrum than a human head and cannot feel pain.

Blood is kind of a recurring theme for Kelly, especially within his relationship with Megan Fox. First, he revealed that he wears a vial of Fox’s blood around his neck, Angelina and Billy Bob-style. Then, in an interview with Glamour UK, Fox revealed that they’re fond of drinking “a few drops” of each other’s blood, “for ritual purpose only.” Glad to know that they’re not some of those vulgar, casual blood drinkers!

While some of their blood play stories are more eye-roll worthy than shocking, Kelly did reveal a story in Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink, a new documentary about his life and career, that was genuinely alarming. In it, he described threatening suicide in the aftermath of his father’s death—while on the phone with Fox.

“I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me,’” he said in the documentary. “I’m in my room and I’m like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

Aside from being actively pretty fucking scary, that definitely sounds like the type of behavior linked with domestic abuse and coercive control. And it tracks, for someone who designed Fox an engagement ring with thorns on the inside of it “so if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

On a far less frightening note, MGK dropped another tidbit in his interview with Seth Meyers: He claimed that he was the first rapper to win the Amateur Night competition at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater. I say “claimed,” because I, personally, refuse to believe it. At least Rolling Stone says he was “the first white rapper to win back-to-back victories,” which sounds slightly more reasonable.