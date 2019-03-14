Image: Getty

The red carpet for a horror movie screening seems like an appropriate place to get weird, and still so few celebrities capitalize on that perfect opportunity. Yet the always sartorially delightful Lupita Nyong’o once again understands there is a time and a place for everything, including contacts that give the illusion of bleeding from the eyes.



Nyong’o attended a March 14 screening of the new Jordan Peele-helmed horror film Us in London serving Volturi realness but making it fashion. Her extremely sophisticated sequined Attico gown still managed to somehow evoke creepy/cool goth schoolgirl plaid. And that smoky eye, charcoal lip, and morbidly cheerful pop of haunted doll-pink blush are everything I was hoping to achieve when going through my The Craft phase that is honestly still happening. The whole look was prefect for the film screening and for the world in general, but topping it off with those contacts was truly inspired. My little black heart grew three sizes this day. Can celebrities trying to out-Sharon Needles each other on the red carpet become a trend? I already need more.

