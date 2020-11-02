Love Is Undead

Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has the resilience of a zombie, or really any kind of horror-movie villain who just refuses to die no matter how many hits it takes. TMZ reported Monday that Cardi has filed papers to dismiss the divorce she filed for in September. By October, Cardi had announced that she and Offset were back together, and this latest move makes it official that they are staying official. Whew! What a ride!

TMZ points out that Cardi filed her dismissal without prejudice, which is “legal speak for reserving the right to refile the divorce at a later date.” Given their twisty on-again-off-again narrative, Cardi clearly retains that right irrespective of her filing, but the point stands that this is probably not the last time she’ll petition the court, and by extension, our attention regarding her relationship.

Just going back over their break-up/get-back-together narrative, which my colleague Joan Summers put together in September upon the divorce news breaking (it was the second time Cardi had publicly threatened divorce, though the first time she didn’t actually file papers), is exhausting. This is just our reality, a social-media soap opera that at the moment seems like it might never end. It’s as eternal as love itself.