Love is a many splendored thing. Love lifts us up where we belong. All you need is love!—particularly when you don’t have waterproof wig tape.

Page Six reports that Ciara and husband Russell Wilson learned the power of love—and the sea!—this week while vacationing aboard a yacht in St. Barts. Ciara went down a slide off the side of the yacht into the ocean, as one does, only to discover, upon resurfacing in the water, that her hair had not withstood the dunk.

Luckily, per her Instagram story, Wilson was there to right it, shortly after yelling, “You almost lost all your hair!”:

May “Let me fix your wig” be added to each and every future wedding vow, that is all.

Nicki Minaj has a boyfriend—this much we KNOW. They have a lot of sex together—this we ALSO know. What we DO NOT know, is if this boyfriend is actually her husband, and I’m afraid that for now, that latter point will remain a mystery.

Indeed, E! Online reports that on a recent episode of her Beats1 show Queen Radio, Minaj referred to boyfriend (and convicted sex offender) Kenneth Petty as her “husband.” She did this while describing him rubbing her feet, which, fine:

Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought and he massages my feet and rubs them. He rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot—he does it all.

Again, fine. Still, the word husband is right in there, and though this could be like how I refer to every man I have ever met who never texted me back as my “ex,” I do not know. Love is a many splendored thing.

