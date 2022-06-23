Quite unlike her siblings, Kendall Jenner seemed to be doing everything right in her relationship with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker: basically, shutting up about it and enjoying their romance as privately as possible, given her family’s total domination of reality television.

But according to Entertainment Tonight, the pair has “hit a rough patch” from which there is no return. After Kourtney Kardashian’s third wedding to Travis Barker in Italy, a source “close to Jenner” says the two “started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles,” and they have gone their separate ways.

I, for one, am shocked. It all seemed so perfect. The pair started as friends. They went on a road trip together to Sedona in his Mercedes-Benz Maybach in 2020, the height of the pandemic, for “some much needed air”—still as “friends.” They made the romance official at some point after that, which led to Kendall wearing Devin’s Olympic gold medal on a boat on a lake somewhere looking extremely hot in a bikini. Super relatable all around.

When the two “cozied up” at Kourtney’s wedding in May, tabloids presumed it to be the “next step” in their very private relationship. But the tabloids were mistaken—possibly for the first time ever!—and now love is dead.

This will undoubtedly be devastating to many (though not Jezebel’s Kylie Cheung, who is openly infatuated with Booker). The thing about a “very private relationship”—to the extent that such a thing is ever possible with a Kar-Jenner—is that the void of details enables the rest of us to project our own assumptions and fantasies onto it. Kendall is a runway model; Devin is an NBA star. He drives fancy cars and loves dogs. She sits on the sidelines of his games looking impossibly gorgeous and cheers him on. And then they presumably go home and have the best sex humanly possible—I mean swinging from the rafters, 10 orgasms each—before drifting off to sleep, nose to nose. Meanwhile, the rest of us are just living our silly, stupid lives, cleaning our own kitchens and bathrooms, going to work every day, dealing with anxiety and body dysmorphia or whatever and either swiping fruitlessly on Bumble or violently shoving our partner in bed when their snores become intolerable.

The thing is, heartbreak comes for everyone. Relationships are hard and often don’t work out. We’re all doing the best we can. Both of these famous humans will be absolutely fine and are rich and hot as hell.

But they could also probably use a pint of ice cream and a hug right now. And to that end—Devin, you shouldn’t be alone tonight.