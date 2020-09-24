Louisville Police Major Says Antifa and BLM Supporters "Will Be The Ones Washing Our Cars"

Photo : Michael M. Santiago / Staff ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday, the Louisville Courier Journal reported that a message reportedly sent by Louisville police major Bridget Hallahan last month spoke condescendingly about members of the Antifa and Black Lives Matter movements, saying “they will be the ones washing our cars.” Bridget Hallahan is currently commander of the Louisville police’s Fifth Division, and previously oversaw the department’s training division. Why be concerned that an officer previously responsible for training new officers felt so protected and secure in her job that she put her bigotry in writing? Definitely just a matter of a few bad apples.



Louisville, Kentucky has been in the news lately as the home of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman who was shot to death by police officers while she slept in her own home back in March. This message was sent in August, before the recent grand jury decision on Breonna Taylor’s case that has sparked protests in Louisville and cities across the country, but after a summer of nationwide protests against police brutality and other forms of violence against Black people.

The most damning part of the message from Louisville police major Hallahan reads:

“These ANTIFA and BLM people, especially the ones who just jumped on the bandwagon ‘yesterday’ because they became ‘woke’ (insert eye roll here), do not deserve a second glance or thought from us. Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body. “Do not stop to their level. Do not respond to them. If we do, we only validate what they did. Don’t make them important, because they are not. They will be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents’ basement playing COD for their entire life.”

Hallahan’s message also reportedly claimed that Louisville police officers and their families had been “doxed merely because people just don’t like being told what to do or what not to do by police,” although it failed to provide information on any specific incidents of doxing. It continues on.

“There is currently no recourse we have for incidents involving the doxing of officers or their families,” the message reads. “What we can do is speak up against them and put the truth out there. Through the PIO office and the LMPD FB page, we will come back at them on their own page to let them and everyone else know they are lying. We will print the facts. I will see to it. “We have already taken care of one incident. I hope we never have to do it again. Just know I got your back.”

In another context, “just know I got your back” is a comforting thing you say to a friend who needs support. But coming from a major in a police force responsible for the murder of an unarmed, literally asleep black woman, it’s bone-chilling.