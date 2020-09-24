Protesters Nationwide Respond to Bullshit Charges for Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor

Image : AP

Protesters gathered across the country on Wednesday night after it was announced that of the cops involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, just one officer would be indicted on “wanton endangerment” charges—for firing his gun into the apartment next door.

Advertisement

Demonstrations took place across every major American metropolis, in addition, of course, to Louisville, Kentucky, where people promptly flooded the streets as news of the indictment circulated.

Advertisement

Though the gatherings were largely peaceful, multiple people appeared to be arrested during confrontations with Louisville police, who were firing pepper balls at demonstrators, Buzzfeed reports. Just before the 9 p.m. curfew took effect, two police officers were reportedly wounded by gunfire, though the circumstances are as yet unclear. A photographer for the Courier-Journal on the scene told the outlet that he saw “a line of officers move toward a gas station with rifles up. Shortly after, they had somebody pinned to the ground and cuffed.” He said he wasn’t there when the officers were shot.

A spokesman for the department confirmed that at least two officers were shot, with both in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect has been arrested.

After months of anticipation, grand jurors elected to indict Brett Hankison on just three counts of first-degree “wanton endangerment,” on the basis that he threatened three people’s lives by firing through Taylor’s apartment into theirs. (None of the residents of the adjacent apartment were injured.) The charges carry a penalty of either one to five years in prison or a fine of $10,000. If Hankison is convicted, prison will not be mandatory.

Advertisement

The two other officers involved, Sergeant John Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, who fired the shot that killed Taylor, will face no charges. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Wednesday said the officers were “justified in their use of force” because Taylor’s boyfriend fired at officers first.

