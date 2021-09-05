Lorde will no longer be performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards next weekend. Why? Because of a change in production elements! What does that mean? I don’t know!
The verified Twitter account for the long-running awards ceremony, scheduled to air on Sept. 12, announced the news on Saturday, People reports, tweeting: “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”
In the words of someone who is looking at something they think might be a foot, is something afoot? Like, my first thought was that maybe this “change in production elements” might be similar to what happened with Ariana Grande and her Grammys performance two years ago (the singer pulled out after producers kept insisting she perform songs that she didn’t want to perform). It’s also unclear if Lorde, whose video for “Solar Power” is nominated for Best Cinematography, will still attend the VMAs or not, as Page Six notes, so I think her presence or absence at the show might possibly tell us....SOMETHING......
Honestly, though, who knows. How ‘bout we just blame it on the Illuminati and call it a day?
- Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, who was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer last year, died on Sunday. She was 39. [Page Six]
- “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time,” said Stanley Tucci in a new interview in which the actor reveals that he quietly battled cancer three years ago—about a decade after losing his first wife, social worker Kate Tucci, to breast cancer. “I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done.” [Page Six]
- Howard University has renamed its college of fine arts after the late Chadwick Boseman, who graduated from Howard in 2000. [Deadline]
- Tom Brady apparently had covid-19 back in February, shortly after winning the Super Bowl. [Us Weekly]
- Immediately re-forgetting that the NFL insisted on having a Super Bowl in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic... [Compartmentalization Monthly]
- Former Disney kid and King Cobra star Garrett Clayton married his boyfriend, Blake Knight. [Page Six]
- Everyone be careful with your $24 million forehead diamonds!!!! Someone ripped Lil Uzi Vert’s right out of his head when he stage-dived into the crowd at a concert in July. [Page Six]
- Beyoncé turned 40 yesterday! [E! News]
- Andre 3000 isn’t mad at Drake and Kanye West for acting like children, he’s just disappointed. [Bossip]
- Cannot stop watching Christy Carlson Romano’s content......
DISCUSSION