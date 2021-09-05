Lorde will no longer be performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards next weekend. Why? Because of a change in production elements! What does that mean? I don’t know!



The verified Twitter account for the long-running awards ceremony, scheduled to air on Sept. 12, announced the news on Saturday, People reports, tweeting: “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

In the words of someone who is looking at something they think might be a foot, is something afoot? Like, my first thought was that maybe this “change in production elements” might be similar to what happened with Ariana Grande and her Grammys performance two years ago (the singer pulled out after producers kept insisting she perform songs that she didn’t want to perform). It’s also unclear if Lorde, whose video for “Solar Power” is nominated for Best Cinematography, will still attend the VMAs or not, as Page Six notes, so I think her presence or absence at the show might possibly tell us....SOMETHING......

Honestly, though, who knows. How ‘bout we just blame it on the Illuminati and call it a day?