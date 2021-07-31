Now more than ever: Lorde???????????!!!!
The musician—whose third album, Solar Power, comes out next month—went on that sadistic YouTube interview show Hot Ones and kept her composure no matter how spicy the wings got, Pitchfork reports. And like...they got VERY spicy. As in over 100,000 Scoville units, spicy. Even host Sean Evans—who regularly sees his celebrity guests reduced to tears and runny noses, rendered preverbal by these spicy, spicy wings—seemed blown away, noting that he felt like he was just watching Lorde eat lunch.
“Mmmmm, tasty! It’s scotch bonnet. It’s fruity,” Lorde said, spotting the presence of the notoriously hot chili pepper as if she were noting a hint of thyme or marjoram. “That’s a nice little wing.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Lorde, who has an onion ring review Instagram account called @onionringsworldwide, explained what makes the perfect onion ring. According to her, it must be thick-cut with a “toothsome, vertical bite” and “crisp yet thick crust.” And if the onion doesn’t “break on the bite”? It “makes a mockery of the institution”!
Watch below.
- “If standing up for yourself burns a bridge, I have matches,” reads a recent post on Britney Spears’ Instagram. “We ride at dawn.” [TMZ]
- Speaking of Britney, Miley Cyrus flashed “FREE BRITNEY” on the screen behind her during her Lollapalooza set. [Pink News]
- Area couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out. [TMZ]
- Terry Pratchett “would most definitely not” be a disgusting transphobe if he were still alive, says the Discworld author’s daughter, Rhianna Pratchett. [Pink News]
- Beijing police have detained Kris Wu, a former member of Chinese-South Korean pop group EXO, on suspicion of rape. A statement from authorities read that the singer’s detention stems from “relevant information reported on the internet” that includes allegations of having “repeatedly lured young women to have sexual relations.” [Associated Press]
- Still thinking about Emma Roberts thanking “gays and whoever else” for making her go viral this week. [Pride.com]
- WELL........SHE’S RIGHT
DISCUSSION
She’s not wrong about onion rings, I hate when the entire onion comes out once you take a bite.