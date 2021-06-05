Looks Like Whatever Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Doing, It's More Than Just a Rebound

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Like a lot of people, I’ve spent most of this Bennifer 2.0 news cycle like “Nostalgia is a cage, but this is cute! They’re definitely gonna hit it and quit it once they get over their respective exes, but in the meantime please do inject that early-aughts tabloid revival high directly into my veins !”

But according to the latest headlines, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might actually be serious.

TMZ reports that Lopez, who’s currently in Los Angeles visiting Affleck after he did the same for her in Miami, has apparently been checking out schools or at least a school near Ben’s L.A. home. And according to some unnamed source who spoke to People (who might just be Ben putting on a Mare of Easttown-derivative Philly accent in an attempt at disguising his voice on the phone but who knows ) , Jennifer’s “incredibly happy” with him!

It really seems like it’s happening... As if popculturediedin2009 willed it themselves ...