Looks Like the Sussex Royals Are Going to Have to Get a New Website

The Markles recently rebranded from Actual Royals to Sussex Royals, having semi-dumped the royal family to seek independent fame and fortune in the New World. Unfortunately, it sounds like they will have to rebrand yet again. A logistical nightmare, indeed.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen has banned Harry and Meghan from using “Sussex Royal” as their new moniker, even though the couple already made it the hook for their new website and social media handles. Apparently, since Harry and Meghan quit being royals, they can’t use the word “royal” in any of their laypeople branding. I imagine this is a real blow both for them and Royal Caribbean Cruises, which does not appear to have anything to do with royals either, based on a quick Google search.

The Mail reports that the couple spent “tens of thousands of pounds” on their website. The @SussexRoyal Instagram account already has 11.2 million followers, and reportedly Harry and Meghan also filed a global trademark “for a range of items and activities, including clothing, stationery, books and teaching materials.” It sounds like everyone’s still hashing out details, but:

A source told the Mail: ‘In many ways this is inevitable given their decision to step down, but it must surely come as a blow to the couple as they have invested everything into the Sussex Royal brand The Queen would have had little choice, however. ‘The Sussexes’ original plan – of being half-in, half-out working royals – was never going to work. Obviously, as the Queen has made clear, they are still much-loved members of her family. But if they aren’t carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals.’

All this to get to skip Prince Andrew’s birthday party—still worth it, IMO.