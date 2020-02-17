Harry & Meghan Continue to Be the Good Royals

Image : via Getty

Now that the Markles are newly emancipated-ish from the constraints of Official Royalty and settling on this side of the Atlantic, they appear pretty intent on further separating themselves from all the wack shit happening across the pond. Like, for instance, Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday party, which seems to be happening even as federal prosecutors attempt to investigate his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The Markles will not be attending.



Celebitchy reports that Meghan and Harry are skipping Prince Andrew’s party on February 19, citing “commitments. ” I’m interpreting that vague descriptor specifically as a commitment to not enabling a potential sexual predator, though it’s possible they just have dinner plans with Beyoncé or Margot Robbie or something.

Advertisement

UK tabloids gonna tabloid, of course, and The Daily Mail appears to be going nuts over this:

British media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News it is an ‘open secret’ that the couple declined the invite to celebrate Harry’s uncle’s birthday. ‘It’s not very nice for the Queen as, whatever people say and think, [Andrew] is [still] her son and she wanted her close family around her,’ he said. ‘The reason given is that they already have commitments on the day but also plan to send a gift/card and a video message to be played at the party.’

Meanwhile, the latest news out of the Andrew/Epstein story is that Denise George, the top prosecutor for the US Virgin Islands, has accused Andrew of “groping girls right out in the open” during his visits to Epstein’s private island, Little St. James. Perhaps Harry & Meghan’s “ gift” could include a restraining order. [Celebitchy]

The Bachelor’s Victoria Fuller (Victoria F., for the folks at home watching The Bachelor) has apologized for modeling “White Lives Matter” apparel. Turns out racism is not great for building a influencer brand, unless you’re Tomi Lahren.

Advertisement

Page Six reports:

“Bachelor” contestant Victoria Fuller has apologized after her alleged ties to “White Lives Matter” apparel were exposed, telling her Instagram followers, “it was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country.” “I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins. My intention was only to support an endangered species,” Fuller began. “I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind.”

Advertisement

Fuller said she wanted to “specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily,” and claimed the backlash has “been an educational moment for me.” Well, OK. [Page Six]