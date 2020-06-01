Prince Andrew Is Still a Massive Royal Problem, Even Though He's Finally Fired

Image : Getty

A little update on Prince Andrew, sidelined royal and prominent friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein: He is reportedly out of the royal rotation for life, with the door shut, locked, and possibly bricked up, and yet still heaping new embarrassment upon the Windsors!

Advertisement

In November, Andrew was forced to the sidelines of royal life, after a disastrous BBC interview in which he tried—and spectacularly failed, thanks to his clueless arrogance—to shut down questions about his years-long friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and accusations by Virginia Roberts that Epstein had trafficked her to the royal when she was 17. He was quickly booted out of the working royal lineup and kicked out of his office at Buckingham Palace, but apparently retained some hope that he might be able to weasel his way back in.

But now the Sunday Times says that’s not going to happen: “The monarch’s reportedly favourite child is not expected to represent her on the public stage again,” the paper reported, adding that “The royal family has ‘no plans to review’ his position and the Queen is believed to be resigned to her second son’s permanent removal from public life.”

Advertisement

The Times added that, “Royal sources have described Andrew as a ‘busted flush’ whose presence is now ‘toxic.’” In fact, despite his withdrawal, he is still managing to embarrass the family. People reported that Andrew and his ex, Sarah Ferguson, were recently sued for failing to pay off $6.2 million they owed on a Swiss ski chalet (now $8.4 million with interest). Bad enough that he landed back in the tabloids looking like some feckless minor 18th-century aristocrat who can’t manage to pay his tailor. But the story snowballed to involve the Queen, too, with the Daily Mail reporting that she’d pay off the debt, followed by denials.

See, everyone has a talent; it’s just that Andrew’s is always managing to find some new way to look like a complete asshole.