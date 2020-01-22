Looks Like Justin Timberlake's Apology Instagram Did the Trick

Jessica Biel appears to have read and appreciated Justin Timberlake’s painful Instagram apology after he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, on a Bourbon Street balcony in November. According to Page Six,
The couple stepped out with their 4-year-old son, Silas, in New York City on Tuesday and looked every bit the family unit they were before Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright in November.
The singer, 38, and the “Sinner” actress, 37, were photographed kissing each other before loading their son into the car and hugging a friend goodbye.
I am glad to see that Biel didn’t divorce Timberlake over a hand-hold, and that the two are still able to leave the house together in a civilized way despite the omnipresence of the paparazzi shivering in the bushes. Are successful celebrity relationships built on a preternatural ability to ignore an onslaught of horrendous gossip? I think so. [Page Six]
Everything old is new again, and Jessica Simpson’s intelligence is once again a topic of discussion, just 17 short years after her frankly amazing reality show, Newlyweds. I had fully forgotten that she dated John Mayer, despite his memorable comments about their sex life, but it was apparently a scarring enough time for Simpson that she wrote about it in her new book, Open Book.
From Page Six, via an excerpt in People:
“The connection was so strong that he made me feel seductive, and he spoke about sex and my body in a way that made me feel powerful, at least physically,” Simpson writes in her upcoming memoir “Open Book” (as excerpted by People). “Where I felt insecure in the beginning was that I always felt I was falling short of the potential he was in me. I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him.”
I’m hoping that “he was in me” bit is a typo that’s meant to say “saw,” but anyway, all that pressure to live up to Mayer’s intellect (HA, okay) eventually drove Simpson to alcohol and pills.
“He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win,” she writes of the Grammy winner. “When I tried to leap back in and say something to add to the dialogue he was having with himself, he would challenge what I said and I’d get quiet. I was so afraid of disappointing him that I couldn’t even text him without having someone check my grammar and spelling.”
The pressure pushed Simpson to reach for the bottle.
“My anxiety would spike, and I would pour another drink,” the fashion mogul writes. “It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves.”
John Mayer...clever with words...fine. [Page Six]