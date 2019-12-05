Despite rumors of multiple affairs that have dogged his marriage since the early 2000s, and publicly holding the hand of his co-star Alisha Wainwright while filming Palmer in New Orleans, Justin Timberlake is actually super sorry! This man is sorry to his amazing wife, he is sorry to his children, but strangely, he doesn’t seem to be sorry to Wainwright, whom he put through hell as strangers across the internet branded her a cheater and a home-wrecker. Weird how that works!



JT issued an apology via Instagram this morning, in which he expressed his deepest condolences to his “amazing wife” Jessica Biel and their son, four year old Silas.

I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement—but let me be clear—nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.﻿

A few things stick out to me in this apology; notably, Wainwright’s absence outside the vague mention of a “co-star” in its opening moments. If his story is to be believed—that he had too much to drink and suffered a “lapse in judgement”—then I feel she is owed more than a casual mention. Also, I won’t speak for Wainwright, as she has remained silent on this issue, but it does strike me that in their working relationship, there is an innate power imbalance.

Despite two starring roles (Raising Dion, Shadowhunters), there’s no denying the astronomical difference in the scope of her career when compared to Timberlake’s. He also generates headlines for the simple sake of existing, and scandal has plagued him since his boy-band years, the breakup with Britney Spears, and near-ruination of Janet Jackson’s career and legacy at the Super Bowl! Now, he’s roped this up-and-coming actor into his vortex of fuckery—seemingly without her direct consent to do so—and has tanked her chances at releasing this film without a Justin Timberlake-sized asterisk. I might have asked everyone to gather around him and point when the news first broke, but it seems that collectively, fingers were not pointed hard enough. Let’s try that again! [People]

Jason Derulo is still talking about his dick, now that Instagram has removed the post from its platform. The tech giant claims his pool selfie, in which his junk is prominently on display through his incredibly small shorts, depicted “aroused genitalia,” which violates its terms of service. Sad!

Anyway, Derulo tells TMZ that his dick was only “semi-aroused,” but wasn’t “shriveled” from the cold water. He also claims that his dick, when fully aroused, is a “different vibe.” It also doesn’t “just chill on the side,” it “points to the front.” However, he does concede that he had a “friend” around who did make him at least halfway-hard. However, to his claim of discrimination—he’s probably right! However, considering the countless women who have had their Instagram posts removed for far less, I’d imagine the problem goes far beyond Derulo’s dick. [TMZ]